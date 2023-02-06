Newcastle United player Kieran Trippier enjoys Sunday lunch in Jesmond

Newcastle United and England football player Kieran Trippier headed to Jesmond to enjoy a Sunday lunch with his family yesterday (February 5).

Trippier was joined by his wife Charlotte , and their three children at Jesmond-based restaurant Branches.

Newcastle United WAG Charlotte, posted photos of the lunch to her Instagram. The carousel of images included a photo of the family sitting at their table in the restaurant, and a photo of the sunday lunch itself.

The post was captioned: “Cosy weekend with my fam”, alongside a red love-heart emoji. Many fans and friends of the family took to the comments of the post, to react to the Sunday lunch. One account wrote: “Branches do the best Sunday roast”, and another wrote: “That dinner looks unreal”, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Charlotte added a video of the Sunday lunch to her Instagram story, writing: “You guys loving the dinner pic. It was @branchesrestaurant.”

Branches, which is located on Osborne Road in Jesmond, reposted Charlotte’s story to their own Instagram account, where they have over 12 thousand followers.

Kieran Trippier and his wife Charlotte weren’t the only North-East based celebrities to visit Branches for Sunday lunch yesterday, as Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby also shared videos and clips from the restaurant to her Instagram story.

The Geordie Shore original cast member headed to the restaurant to celebrate a friend’s baby shower, with her own baby in tow.