Newcastle United sign multi-year partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange

St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United | Getty Images

Newcastle United have signed a multi-year partnership with a global cryptocurrency exchange.

As the club's official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, BYDFi will work closely with Newcastle United to connect with the Magpies' global fanbase, while showcasing its financial services to new audiences worldwide.

The partnership will strengthen the club's presence in key international markets, while giving supporters access to digital finance tools, expertise, and new experiences.

Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: "We're excited to welcome BYDFi to the Newcastle United family. They're an ambitious, forward-thinking brand whose mission to help people build their financial futures really resonates with us.

"Our club has seen incredible growth in recent years - since the 21/22 season our broadcast audience has ranked second among Europe's top clubs, and in the Asia-Pacific region we now attract the fifth-highest Premier League TV audience.

“Add to that being the fastest-growing club on Premier League social media last season, and it's clear our fanbase is expanding at a remarkable pace. This partnership gives BYDFi a fantastic platform to connect with our supporters around the world, and together we'll be creating new digital experiences to bring fans even closer to the club."

Michael Hung, co-founder and chief executive of BYDFi, added: "Lasting success, on the pitch or in finance, comes from doing the right things, repeatedly, over time. We're honoured to partner with Newcastle United and to support a mindset where belief meets steady practice.

“That's what 'BUIDL Your Dream Finance' means to us; BUIDL is our term for taking actions which turn ideas into reality."