Newcastle United star and WAG share loved up moment on return to city

Thays Gondim, who is the fiancee of Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, has shown her love for Newcastle, as she returns to the city after a break.

Joelinton and Thays have been together since 2015, and share three young children together.

The Brazilian footballer popped the question to Thays in June 2022, in front of friends and family at a lavish party in Brazil.

The loved-up couple now seem to be gearing up for their wedding after two years of engagement, as they returned to Brazil for Thays to celebrate her hen party with her closest pals and family members.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Thays shared snaps of her bachelorette party, where she wore a white outfit, veil and bride headband.

As part of the bride-to-be’s celebrations, attendees at the event also donned cardboard masks with Joelinton’s face on.

Now, the future husband and wife have returned to Newcastle after their trip home to Brazil, where they have lived since 2019, when Joelinton first signed with Newcastle United.

Thays shared a video from the back seat of a car to Instagram Stories, as it drove along a motorway, with the location tagged as Newcastle upon Tyne.

In the video, Joelinton appears in the shot as he makes a heart sign with his hands and smiles at his future wife.