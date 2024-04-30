Newcastle United star treats wife to luxury city break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newcastle United WAG has given her Instagram followers an insight into her luxurious lifestyle, as she documents a trip to London on Instagram Stories.

Alexia Notto is married to Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron, the pair tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2021.

Notto is one of the most followed Newcastle United WAGs on social media, boasting 329k followers on Instagram.

She has become known for documenting the glamorous side of life as the wife of a Newcastle United football player, sharing fashion looks, family life, holidays, date nights and more.

Her recent Instagram Story post, shared images and videos from a recent trip to London, which she visited with her football player husband, Almiron.

During their stay in the capital, the pair visit luxury restaurant Novikov Restaurant & Bar located in Mayfair which blends Asian and Italian cuisines.

Notto shared an image of an octopus salad from the restaurant, as well as a video of an ice cream dish.

As well as their visit to the restaurant, the pair also took a trip to see the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, posing outside of the beautiful building for a photo together. Notto shared the pic, of the pair sharing a kiss also to her Instagram story.

Miguel Almiron and Alexia Notto in London.

As Notto is known for high-quality fashion looks, of course she also took a shopping trip to a London shoe shop, and again shared an image of the store with her followers.

