Newcastle United fans are set to be without use of the Tyne & Wear Metro due to a major line closure, when the club take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Instead, a fleet of Metro replacement buses will be running for supporters heading to the midweek cup tie.

The planned line closure coincides with Newcastle United's League Cup tie at home to Chelsea at St James’ Park on Wednesday, October 30.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, is ensuring that the extra buses will be operating while the Metro lines are closed beyond Gateshead Stadium for five consecutive days from Monday, October 28.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A total of 65 buses will be operating to help fans from areas south of the River Tyne get to and from the sold-out football match.

A statement from Nexus reads: “Supporters are advised to allow plenty of extra time to get to the game using the replacement buses. They also have the option of alighting at Gateshead Stadium or Gateshead Interchange if they want to connect with Metro services from those stations to get to the match.

“The major line closure on Metro is between Gateshead Stadium and South Shields and Gateshead Stadium and South Hylton. It is needed so that Nexus can replace the track junction at Pelaw – a key intersection and one of the busiest on the Metro system that carries 400 trains per day.”

Paul Welford, Major Projects at Nexus, said: “We are ensuring that plenty of replacement buses are being provided for customers during the major line closure. It’s our top priority.

“During the five-day closure period there will be 45 buses operating every day in the affected areas, and we’re increasing that to 65 buses on Wednesday 30 October for Newcastle United’s home match against Chelsea in the League Cup.

“Metro services will be running as usual in Newcastle and North Tyneside, but customers in areas south of the Tyne will need to plan ahead and use the replacement buses. They key thing is to leave plenty of time to get to the match and please be patient while we get everyone home afterwards.

“A good option for customers is to alight from your replacement bus at Gateshead Interchange and catch a Metro service from there into the centre of Newcastle.

“Our project to replace the Metro track junction at Pelaw is a once in a generation piece of work which is needed to ensure Metro’s long-term future. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers.

“There is no good time to close a Metro line, but we planned this project well in advance to coincide with October half term holidays as customer journeys tend to be lower when the schools are closed and disruption is minimised. The draw for this particular cup game, with Newcastle United playing at home, was made long after these works were planned, and, unfortunately, we won’t be able to postpone this vital modernisation project.”

Nexus will us the five-day closure to undertake other important works, including track drainage work, cable repairs and track alignment works with all elements increasing the long term reliability of the network for our passengers.

The Metro lines will re-open on Saturday, November 2.

The replacement buses will begin services from Gateshead Interchange. The 900 will run down to South Shields calling at most Metro stop on the route and the 901 will run to South Hylton calling at or near all stations.

Two express replacement buses services will also be running stopping at selected stations on both routes during peak times only. The X900 will run South Shields - Jarrow – Heworth - Felling - Gateshead Stadium - Gateshead Interchange. The X901 will run Park Lane - Sunderland - St Peter’s - Stadium of Light - Seaburn - Heworth – Felling - Gateshead Stadium - Gateshead Interchange.

Nexus has invested £446m in infrastructure renewal since 2010, as well as commissioning a £362m new train fleet to deliver a more reliable system used by 31 million customers a year ensuring the longevity of Metro for many years to come.