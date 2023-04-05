Newcastle United WAG Alexia Notto shows off incredible dance moves

Alexia Notto, who is the wife of Newcastle United player Miguel Almiron has recently revealed her dancing talents on social media.

Alexia has a following of 245 thousand on Instagram, and regularly updates her feed and stories with images and clips from her family life, fashion looks and support for her footballer husband.

Most recently though, on Instagram Stories, Alexia shared video clips of her dancing revealing her talent.

The video showed Alexia in a matching blue gym set, which included leggings and a crop top, in a dance studio equipped with flashing disco lights - busting out some incredible moves.

Later that day, she uploaded photos of herself with friends and family, wearing a simple, black, long sleeve dress with a choker detail. She teamed the outfit with white trainers with heart detailing and a beige Jacquemus bag.

Alexia and Miguel who are both from Paraguay have been married since 2016, and share a son together. While Miguel shows off his incredible skills on the pitch as a Newcastle United midfielder, Alexia is making a name for herself as an social media influencer.

Alexia Notto

Alexia also has a TikTok account, where she has 125.2 thousand followers. Her videos consist of fashion looks, family life and comedy videos.