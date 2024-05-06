Newcastle United WAG buys mini football kit ahead of baby arrival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newcastle United WAG is looking forward to welcoming her first baby with Magpies’ star as she posts an adorable snap of a mini football kit.

Amsterdam-born Chana Kesselaar is the long-term girlfriend of Newcastle United defender Sven Botman. The couple have been together since 2016, and announced that they will be welcoming their first child together very soon.

Following the adorable announcement that the couple are expecting a baby, Chana has posted to social media to share an image of a mini Newcastle United football kit, which has Botman’s number 4 on the back, as well as the words ‘Papa’.

In the post, which was uploaded to Instagram, where fashion stylist Chana has over 7k followers, she posted a carousel of images, reflecting on the past month.

The post was captioned: “april”, alongside a heart hands and bee emoji.

As well as the image of the mini Newcastle United strip, Chana also posted a mirror selfie showcasing her bump, photos of a delicious breakfast which included pastries, smoothies and coffee, Botman and the couple’s adorable dog enjoying a snuggle, an outfit picture, and more.

Sven Botman and Chana Kesselaar are getting ready to welcome their newborn.

Two other photos which stood out in the post included one of baby clothes the couple had purchased in preparation for their newborn, as well as an image of Botman smiling across the table at Chana as the pair enjoyed a meal together.

Botman is sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out of Newcastle United action until the end of 2024.