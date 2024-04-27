Newcastle United WAG channels 'nostalgia' vibes with big city night out
Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier recently enjoyed the dance classics of Basshunter, Cascada, Darren Styles and more as she partied at Clubland’s Arena Tour.
Dance legends known for working with the iconic Clubland brand took to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena stage as part of the Clubland Arena Tour 2024.
The concert took place on Thursday, April 25 and North East residents partied to the biggest hits from the Clubland era.
Joining Basshunter, Cascada and Darren Styles on stage at the event included; DJ Sash!, Kelly Llorenna, Ultrabeat, and Flip ‘n’ Fill featuring Karen Parry.
Among those enjoying the dance tunes was Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier, who took to Instagram Stories to share highlights from the gig.
The mother-of-three who has been married to Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier since 2016, shared videos of her dancing and singing with her friend Stephanie, who joined her for the night of partying.
In one clip, Charlotte can be seen singing along to dance club classic It’s Over Now (Cheating and Telling Me Lies), and in another she and her friend donned Clubland branded sunglasses, with a caption that read: “Where are we?”
Charlotte, who is known for sharing fashion-forward looks to her Instagram page, also included a photo of her outfit to her Instagram Story.
Combining high-quality fashion, casual comfort and neon colours to represent rave culture, Charlotte wore a neon green frayed cropped jumper, dark blue jeans with neon green stitching, as well as a Chanel quilted crossbody bag.
