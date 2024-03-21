Newcastle United WAG jets off on sunny holiday with fiance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United WAG Thays Gondim recently took to Instagram to share images from a sunny holiday to Dubai, with her football player fiance Joelinton.

Taking to Instagram, Joelinton’s fiancee Thays shared images of her sunbathing near a hotel pool, and another of Joelinton walking through an outdoor seating area.

Thays, like many of the Newcastle United WAGs, is no stranger to the world of fashion, sharing fashion-forward looks to her 25.8k followers.

In the sunbathing pics, Thays can be seen wearing a simple yet stylish outfit, pairing a black strapless top with white linen pants, and big statement sunglasses.

In the image of Joelinton, he can be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton monogram printed short-sleeved silk shirt, with black shorts.

In the far distance of the Joelinton image, the popular meme photo of Turkish butcher and chef Salt Bae can be seen, which may give hint that the restaurant the couple visited is owned by him.

Salt Bae owns a collection of steak houses named Nusr-Et, with a location in Dubai.

24-year-old Thays Gondim is the fiancee of Newcastle United player Joelinton. Thays is also from Brazil, like her partner. The couple became engaged in June 2022, and have three children together - having welcomed their third child into the world this week. Thays posts adorable family snaps on social media as well as fashion looks.

Thays captioned the Instagram post with a simple sun emoji. Joelinton left two comments on the post, writing “Te amo” and “Maravilhosa”, which is Portuguese for ‘Wonderful’.