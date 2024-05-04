Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier gives social media followers an insight into her life in April, as she posts ‘April was good to me’ on Instagram.

The glamorous WAG originally from Bury, in Greater Manchester is married to Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier. The pair tied the knot in Cyprus in 2016, and share three young children together.

Charlotte is known for sharing parts of her life with her Instagram followers of 30.4k, posting images of family life, holidays, nights out with friends, fashion looks and Newcastle United matches.

In a recent post, Charlotte reflected on the previous month of April, sharing a carousel of images which showed the things she got up to during the Spring month.

The post, which was captioned: “April was good to me”, with a white heart emoji, Charlotte shared ten images in total, which included Newcastle United pics, as well as time spent with loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first image shows Charlotte and her sister Rosie smiling together in the sunshine, wearing matching polka dot print.

The second image is of the Newcastle United team, a big group shot with six youngsters in the front, who have midfielder Bruno Guimarães’ arms around them.

The following images include Charlotte’s son with Newcastle United memorabilia dedicated to his father Kieran, an adorable family moment with Kieran and his daughter on a mini quad bike, Charlotte and her daughter in a cute mirror selfie, all of their three children holding hands on a trip, a group shot of Charlotte and friends in a church, and children watching a Newcastle match.

The final image is of Charlotte with Geordie Shore star Talia Oatway’s son, on a visit to the Alan Shearer Centre.