Newcastle United WAG thanks Magpies’ hubby for ‘sacrifices’
A Newcastle United WAG has penned a romantic message to her husband, thanking him for ‘sacrifices’ he has made for their family.
Alexia Notto, who has been married to Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almirón since 2016, took to social media to write a loving message about her husband, following a recent couple’s trip to London.
In the post, which was shared to Alexia’s Instagram Story, she shared an loved-up image of the pair smiling into the camera, alongside a caption that read: “Feliz dia a vos @miguel_almiron ✨ Que no te cansa de dar siempre lo mejor de vox y no paras hasta lograr tu objetivos ❤️ Estoy orgullosa del esposo que me toco 🥹 Gracias por todos los sacrificos que haces siempre por nostros 🫶🏼 Te amamos ✨”
The caption, which was written in Spanish, translates to: “Happy day to you @miguel_almiron ✨ That you never tire of always giving your best and you don’t stop until you achieve your goals ❤️ I am proud of the husband who touched me 🥹 Thank you for all the sacrifices you always make for us 🫶🏼 We love you ✨”
Notto is one of the most followed Newcastle United WAGs on social media, with 329k followers on Instagram.
On the social media platform, Notto shares life as a Newcastle United WAG, fashion looks, travel pics, and an insight into the family life she shares with her husband and young son.
Notto recently shared images and video from a recent trip she and Almirón took to London, where they enjoyed luxurious restaurants, sightseeing and shopping trips.
Almirón has been out since March due to injury, but this week head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the player is back in full training with the rest of the Newcastle United squad.
The 30-year-old, who could leave the club this summer, is expected to be back in the Magpies’ squad for the weekend trip to Burnley, potentially along with fellow South American Joelinton and England international goalkeeper Nick Pope.