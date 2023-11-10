A South Tyneside charity has teamed up with Nexus to engage with youngsters on the Metro.

Bright Futures has teamed up Metro operator Nexus in an effort to engage with young people on the transport network and provide them with opportunities for success.

Youth workers from Bright Futures, a South Tyneside charity who work with young women up to the age of 25 to give them a brighter future will be travelling on Metro trains to engage with vulnerable young people in the region, as part of a new partnership with Nexus.

Detached youth work is a model of youth work practice that targets vulnerable and excluded young people who mainstream youth work and services may not reach.

Staff involved in the scheme L-R Lee Crosby, Lianne Reidy, Lindsey Purvis and Jessica Lamb

It takes place on young people’s own territory such as streets, cafés, parks, outside shops and public transport – at times that are appropriate to them and on their terms.

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures said: "This is a game-changer for our team.

"We are incredibly grateful to Nexus for their support. Thisopportunity will make it so much easier for our team to reach the young people.

“This initiative ensures the team can focus on their primary objective of engaging with and supporting young people. Detached work plays a crucial role in engaging with young people who may be disengaged or at risk of social exclusion.”

Safety and Assurance Director at Nexus, Erika Allen, added: “Youth workers play a vital role on Metro engaging with young people. It’s an initiative we are keen to support and see it as a vital way of helping to discourage anti-social behaviour on our network.

“Youth workers are able to travel around the Metro system to carry out their work, supporting vulnerable young people through their outreach work.

“This sits alongside the investment we have made in extra security teams, staffing, CCTV and our new text alert system, which allows customers to get in contact with us more easily using a mobile phone.”

Detached youth work can provide informal education by bringing information to young people, listening, and hearing their needs and creating projects which best supports their needs.

This initiative aims to support the team in their outreach efforts and help them reach and connect with young people who may not be accessing the service.

The team at Bright Futures provides support and guidance to help these young people overcome challenges and achieve their individual goals.

By providing the access transport, Nexus is helping to remove one of the biggest barriers that these young people face in accessing the support they need.