Nexus: Public transport saw busiest ever day for 2024 Great North Run

A record number of people used public transport at this year’s Great North Run, with local services clocking up 146,000 customer journeys – a rise of almost 20% in two years.

This new record figures for Metro, bus and the Shields Ferry shows the success of the partnership between Nexus and bus companies to offer integrated travel. This success is underpinned by the Great North Run Rover wristband and ticket launched in 2022 which is subsidised by the North East Combined Authority using funds from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

The numbers travelling to and from the world-famous half marathon are up from 123,000 in 2022 - marking an 18.7% increase in two years.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “Our fantastic public transport network carried record numbers of people at this year’s Great North Run which is amazing news. This underlines just how important our bus, Metro and ferry services are as part of this world class event.

“Our Day Rover ticket is a huge success story, making the experience of travelling to and from the race easier and more affordable for thousands of runners and spectators.

“I ran the Great North Run this year, with the added honour of doing so as the first North East Mayor, and I know that it brings out the very best in our region. It’s an event that helps to raise so much money for good causes while at the same time bringing in millions of pounds to our local economy.

“I know our public transport providers work tirelessly to deliver this major transport operation and I’d like to say well done to all involved. I’m already looking forward to next year, I know that planning for the event will already be underway.”

The Tyne and Wear Metro carried 119,000 customer journeys at this year’s Great North Run, which is a 13.9% increase on last year’s event, and 10% more than in 2022.

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “Public transport is vital to the success of the Great North Run. This year’s record numbers show the key role that bus, Metro and ferry services have in serving this major event.

“It attracts a global audience of millions and is a massive day for the Tyne and Wear Metro in particular, and this year saw some of our biggest ever customer numbers. We leave no stone unturned in our planning and preparation for events of this scale, one which is a hugely inspiring occasion for our customers and our own workforce. We are never short of dedicated employee volunteers from right across the organisation who want to help out on the day.

“The Great North Run Rover wristbands have undoubtedly played a huge part in boosting the journey numbers. It offers unlimited travel on Metro, buses and the Shields Ferry in a no-fuss format for £6. I have no doubt that this brilliant product will continue to grow in popularity in the years ahead.”

Bus operators Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach recorded a total of just over 16,000 journeys on their Great North Run shuttle buses which operated from South Shields back to Newcastle city centre.