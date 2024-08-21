Nexus releases Great North Run day travel information for Newcastle and South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotels have been booked, training plans are nearing completion and we are now just one month away from the 2024 Great North Run.

The iconic route from Newcastle to South Shields remains in place this year and Nexus, the body which operates the Tyne and Wear Metro has announced its plans for the huge weekend to ensure the transport system and general North East can still run smoothly throughout the event, which takes place on Sunday, September 8 this year.

How to get to the Great North Run start line

Anyone with a place in the race should head to Exhibition Park and the Town Moor near the city centre. This is around a 15 minute walk from Haymarket which can be reached on the Metro and various bus routes across the region.

Eldon Square bus station is also very close to the start line.

Great North Run

Shuttle bus services will also be running to Haymarket and Barras Bridge from South Shields, allowing anyone staying near the finish to get into Newcastle easily.

Nexus has warned that Metro trains, buses and traffic will be extremely busy and are suggesting runners should leave plenty of time to get to the race start.

I want to watch the Great North Run, where and how should I travel?

Nexus recommends anyone wanting to see loved ones during their run should select one spot along the route and wait there, rather than hopping along the route as all trains will be very busy.

Anyone heading to the race finish can take the metro to South Shields and walk to the finish area from there. This may take around 15-20 minutes on race day.

Regular shuttle buses between Haymarket and South Shields will also continue throughout the day. The Shields Ferry will also operate extra crossings between North Shields and South Shields and will start at 8.45am and run until around 6pm.

These metros and shuttle buses can also be used to return to Newcastle following the race.

How to get a Metro day ticket for the Great North Run

Day tickets will be available to buy on ticket machines throughout the system on race day, while Great North Run travel wristbands are now available to buy online.

These wristbands are on sale until Friday, August 23 and cover travel on the Shields Ferry, buses in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham and on Northern trains between Sunderland and Newcastle.

Which Metro stations will be closed on Great North Run race day?

In order to ensure the safe movement of traffic and crowd control, some stations on the Metro system will be temporarily closed.

Haymarket will be exit only between 8am and 10:40am. Anyone wanting to enter the station should use Jesmond.

Jesmond will be closed from 10:40am until the early afternoon. Anyone wanting to use the station should use Haymarket.

Manors will be closed from 10:30am until the early afternoon. Anyone wanting to use the station should use Haymarket.

At the other end of the race, Chichester will be closed from 1pm until the early evening. Anyone wanting to use the station should use South Shields.

How to travel away from South Shields on Great North Run race day

Nexus is warning the entire Metro system will be very busy following the race and anyone wanting to leave South Shields should be prepared to wait or use pubs, cafes and more around South Shields to pass the time.