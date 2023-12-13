Nexus releases its North East Christmas and New Year public transport timetable

Travel provider Nexus has issued a travel update for Christmas and New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nexus has revealed its timetable for the Tyne and Wear Metro, buses and the Shields Ferry for Christmas and New Year.

Those using public transport should be aware that there will be some changes to scheduling throughout the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know for public transport in the North East over Christmas and New Year:

Tyne and Wear Metro

Nexus has confirmed that there will be no Tyne and Wear Metro services on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

On Christmas Eve, the network will operate a Sunday service until around 6pm when it will switch to an hourly service (30 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth).

The travel operator has confirmed that on Boxing Day, there will be a revised Saturday service in place, with trains running from around 8am until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Wednesday, December 27, until Friday, December 29, Tyne and Wear Metro services will run to a normal weekday timetable and to a Saturday timetable on Saturday, December 30.

A Sunday service will run until around 9pm on New Year's Eve before switching to every 30 minutes (15 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth).

A normal weekday service will then resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Nexus has released its Christmas and New Year timetable. Photo: National World.

Buses

No bus services will be in operation on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, Nexus has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Eve, bus operators Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva will all run a Sunday service - with last departures set to be between 6pm and 7pm.

Go North East and Stagecoach will run some daytime services on Boxing Day, with additional services paid for by Nexus.

Full bus timetables for Boxing Day can be found at: https://www.nexus.org.uk/bus/timetables.

From Wednesday, December 27, until Saturday, December 30, Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach will all run a Saturday service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on New Year's Eve, all three bus operators will once again run a Saturday service until around 6pm, with reduced services until 7.30pm when most will finish.

On Tuesday, January 2, Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach will operate a Sunday service before returning to normal after that.

The Shields Ferry

Much like other public transport options, the Shields Ferry will not run on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

A Sunday service will be in place on Christmas Eve, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm and from North Shields at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day will see the Shields Ferry operate to a Sunday timetable.

It will run to a normal timetable between Wednesday, December 27, and Saturday, December 30.

A Sunday service will be put in place again on New Year's Eve, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm.

The Shields Ferry will return to its normal timetable on Tuesday, January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Rail services between Newcastle and Sunderland

No Northern train services will run between Newcastle and Sunderland on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

Northern will run normal services on Christmas Eve, with trains finishing from 6pm.

A normal weekday service will run from Wednesday, December 27, until Saturday, December 30.

On New Year's Eve, trains will run to a normal service but finish at 7pm.