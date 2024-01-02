Nexus reveals job and apprenticeship opportunities for the New Year

Travel operator Nexus has released new job and apprenticeship opportunities for the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nexus, Tyne and Wear's Passenger Transport Executive, has launched a range of new job, apprenticeship and degree apprenticeship opportunities for 2024.

The company is hiring for seven roles within its Quality, Heath, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSSE) team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These roles include a risk manager, quality and assurance manager, two QHSSE auditors, operational safety business partner, a heath, safety and environment business partner and a QHSSE coordinator.

Applications for all of the roles will close on Friday, January 12.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, has announced several new job and apprenticeship opportunities for 2024. Photo: National World.

Erika Allen, QHSSE Director at Nexus, has revealed that the new roles have became available following a period of re-organisation at the company.

She said: “It’s a really exciting time to join Nexus as we deliver public transport services for Tyne and Wear and get ready to introduce a new fleet of Metro trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a team re-organisation, we have new vacancies in our QHSSE Team, to help us deliver world class standards and meet the demanding targets we’ve set ourselves.

“If you want to be involved in shaping our strategies, supporting our customers and stakeholders, and helping to deliver some major infrastructure projects, then don’t hesitate to send us an application.”

Nexus has also announced that seven new apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships are also now open for applications.

The roles include business administration, digital marketing, transport planning, market research, data analysis, ICT and corporate responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for the apprenticeships is scheduled for Thursday, February 29.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Heather Blevins, head of learning at Nexus, has given an insight into the kind of applicants that the company is looking for.

She commented: “We're looking forward to welcoming a diverse mix of talented people who are keen to join an organisation that is focused on having a positive impact on the environment, economy and community, delivering vital services for customers, day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apprenticeships are vital for the long-term future of Nexus. We are committed to developing early career paths, providing solid succession planning for critical roles.

"Apprenticeships are an ideal route both for us and the apprentice.

“They learn bespoke skills and competencies and we gain skilled and engaged employees who see real career development.

"And Nexus apprentices have a high chance of getting a job at the end, with nine out of ten previous apprentices going on to have a long term career in our organisation.”