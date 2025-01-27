Nexus set to host apprentice recruitment evening in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nexus is set to host a recruitment event for potential new apprentices.

Nexus has announced that it will be hosting an apprentice recruitment event in South Shields as it looks to take on eight apprentices in 2025.

The travel operator has revealed that it has apprentice roles in sectors such as project management, signalling, customer service, finance and engineering.

The recruitment open evening will be taking place on Wednesday, February 12, at the Nexus Learning Centre, on Mile End Road, from 3pm until 7pm.

It is a drop-in event and there is no sign up needed. Those who attend will be able to speak with Nexus staff about the apprenticeship vacancies, as well as other vacancies and opportunities for work experience.

Stadler, Nexus’ partner and the company behind the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet, will also be at the event taking about their own vacancies.

Ally Jennings, HR manager at Nexus, has highlighted how important it is to the company to recruit apprentices in a variety of roles.

She said: “We're looking forward to welcoming a diverse mix of talented people who are keen to start or continue their careers in public transport, helping us deliver vital services for our customers every day.

“Apprenticeships are key for our long-term future and are an ideal route for both us and the apprentices.

“They provide us with fresh ideas, new thinking and solid succession planning for critical roles, and the apprentices learn bespoke skills and competencies.

“We have gained countless skilled and engaged permanent employees who first joined us as apprentices, and we’re looking forward to the 2025 cohort joining them.”

Details of all the Nexus apprenticeships are online at: https://www.nexus.org.uk/apprentices - with the closing date for the roles on Sunday, February 23.

You can view all job vacancies at Nexus by visiting: https://www.nexus.org.uk/careers.