Nexus to introduce cheap Metro fares for young people across Tyne and Wear

Nexus have announced that they will introduce cheaper fares for young people using the Metro service.

The Pop Blue smartcard has the current age limit of 16 to 18 years old, however it will be expanded to anyone aged 21 years old and under. The 19 to 21 pop card will be removed from sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new cheaper fares for Pop card users will be available to be purchased from Sunday, May 7.

Nexus, who own and operate the Tyne and Wear Metro, have said that the decision has been made to simplify its ticketing offer to young people to make the Metro service more affordable for them. The new fares will reduce the current prices of an all-zone Metro journey for young people by more than half.

Those who use a Nexus Pop card will be eligible for the cheaper fares, which will cost only £1 for a single journey and £2.20 at the maximum of unlimited daily travel.

Those under 19 embarking on a single journey will pay £1 which has been reduced by 20p, as the current price is £1.20. Those aged between 19 and 21 years old, will also pay £1 for a single journey, meaning that they are saving £1.30 as the current price for those in £2.30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customer Services Director, Huw Lewis, said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver lower Metro fares for young people, which will see them paying just £1 per journey with a Pop card.

“This delivers a big saving and simplified fares for everyone aged 16 to 21. It’s a significant change in how young people pay for their Metro travel.

“Young people are our future customers. If we are going to have any chance of tackling the climate emergency we need to encourage young people to make public transport a permanent part of their lives for the future. That’s why we already have the Take the kids for free offer and are now introducing this simple £1 offer.

It makes travel for under 19s a little bit cheaper, going down from £1.20 to £1. And now anyone aged 19 to 21 with a Pop card, not just students will see a fare reduction from £2.30 down to £1. It more than halves the price of a journey on all all-zone ticket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Metro fares coincide with the reduced bus fares which are being introduced across the region, as part of a new Bus Service Improvement Plan partnership between local councils and bus operators.

The changes will also be mirrored on the Shields Ferry.