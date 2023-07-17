NHS patients in South Tyneside have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

The results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor.

Almost three quarters (71.3%) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years.

In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Here we reveal the worst/best GP surgeries in South Tyneside, according to the survey.

Ellison View Surgery Ellison View Surgery, on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn, was rated "good" by 66.9% of patients, "poor" by 22.2% of patients and "neither good nor poor" by 10.9% of patients.

Dr Thorniley-Walker and Partners Dr Thorniley-Walker and Partners, on Gibson Court in Boldon Colliery, was rated "good" by 68.9% of patients, "poor" by 19.4% of patients and "neither good nor poor" by 11.7% of patients.

St George and Riverside Medical Practice St George And Riverside Medical Practice, on Dale Street in South Shields, was rated "good" by 67.5% of patients, "poor" by 19.3% of patients and "neither good nor poor" by 13.1% of patients.

Victoria Medical Centre Victoria Medical Centre, on Glen Street in Hebburn, was rated "good" by 66.8% of patients, "poor" by 13.7% of patients and "neither good nor poor" by 19.5% of patients.