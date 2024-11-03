NHS nurse opens brand new clinic to help South Tyneside residents with ear problems

A nurse is helping people in South Tyneside with ear problems.

Katrina Morris, a speciality Nurse Practitioner with over 10 years’ experience in the NHS, has opened a brand new clinic in South Tyneside to help those suffering with ear problems.

The Cleadon Ear Care, situated at The Nook, is a specialist earwax removal and ear health support clinic.

Katrina has stated that she has long held ambitions of running her own clinic to help those suffering from impacted earwax - an easily rectified issue that can cause many health problems.

Katrina Morris has opened a brand new specialist ear care clinic in South Tyneside. | Other 3rd Party

The 40-year-old said: “After working in primary care for many years, I noticed there had been a steady decline in ear health since the Government cut funding for wax removal in 2019.

“Not only does impacted earwax cause hearing loss, dizziness, pain, tinnitus, it also leads to social isolation.

“By providing this essential service, I hope to improve not just ear health but also the daily lives of those affected by hearing difficulties.

“For many, restored hearing means restored independence and confidence.”

Cleadon Ear Care will provide treatment to both adults and children, which will include detailed consultations, microsuction earwax removal (a safe and comfortable method recommended by the NHS), and general ear health support.

The clinic has been designed to provide a welcoming environment where each patient will receive personalised care and an improvement in overall ear health.

The clinic has been registered with and regulated by both the Care Quality Commission UK and the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Clean Ear Care is accepting new clients and Katrina is encouraging anyone that is experiencing ear discomfort, tinnitus, or hearing difficulties to book a consultation.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.cleadonearcare.co.uk/.