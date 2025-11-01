South Tyneside’s NHS Trust has secured a green award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust secured the ‘Green Space on a Budget’ accolade at the recent NHS Forest Awards 2025.

The Trust picked up the award in recognition of the 2,000 trees that were planted at South Tyneside District Hospital earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges praised the teamwork, community spirit and strong partnership working that made the ecological project a success.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has secured a green award for the planting of around 2,000 at South Tyneside District Hospital. | Other 3rd Party

The project saw several types of trees donated by NHS Forest and they were planted at the borough’s hospital by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Among the species planted were Dogwood, Field Maple, Hawthorn, Crab Apple, Bird Cherry, Rowan, and Hazel - with them all chosen to support biodiversity and enhance the local ecosystem.

It was part of the Trust’s wider Green Plan, which sets out its commitment to reducing environmental impact and contributing to national NHS carbon reduction targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once mature, the trees will form a natural barrier between South Tyneside District Hospital and John Reid Road, helping to reduce noise pollution, absorb emissions and provide vital nectar and fruit for local wildlife.

Ken Bremner, Chief Executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has expressed his delight in the Trust being recognised for their efforts.

He said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised with an NHS Forest Award for our work at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Planting 2,000 trees is a symbol of our commitment to creating a cleaner and greener environment for our staff and our patients.

Around 2,000 trees were planted at South Tyneside District Hospital earlier this year. | Other 3rd Party

“We are committed to ensuring that while we care for people’s health today, we also protect the planet for future generations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in this project, especially those who volunteered their time to plant. This award shows that even with limited resources, we can make a lasting impact.”

You can find out more about the role of NHS Forest by visiting: https://nhsforest.org/.