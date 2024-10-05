Nine eye opening retro photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT

Do you recognise these photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past?

We are re-living South Tyneside’s shipbuilding industry in this selection of retro photos.

And we hope the pictures from the Shields Gazette archives bring back lots of memories.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

Are you pictured at Readheads, the training school at Hebburn or Hawthorn Leslie?

What are your memories of working in the yards?

Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Back to 1958

Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Photo Sales
A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On strike

A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Photo Sales
An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Hard at work

An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Photo Sales
An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders’ training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Back to 1981

An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders’ training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesHebburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice