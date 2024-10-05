Nine eye opening retro photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past

We are re-living South Tyneside’s shipbuilding industry in this selection of retro photos.
And we hope the pictures from the Shields Gazette archives bring back lots of memories.
Are you pictured at Readheads, the training school at Hebburn or Hawthorn Leslie?
What are your memories of working in the yards?
1. Back to 1958
Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
2. On strike
A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. Hard at work
An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
4. Back to 1981
An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders’ training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
