Where would you have gone for a pint in South Tyneside in the 1980s? Or how about a favourite shop to buy new clothes?

Was it one of these shops and pubs which we found in the Shields Gazette archives, all dating back to 1984?

We have a reminder of a newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street, a famous clothes shop in the King Street area and a hobby shop in Frederick Street.

You might recognise the fashions favourite in another photo or the pub on Whiteleas Way.

Join us on a trip back in time and once you have finished browsing these photos, get in touch and share your own memories.

1 . A spot of window shopping The hobby shop in Frederick Street. Was it a place you loved to visit? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Looking for a bargain Rita Fashions but it was much more with watches and lighters for sale too. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Back to November 1984 Rogers Pawnbrokers shop in the spotlight. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales