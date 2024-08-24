Where would you have gone for a pint in South Tyneside in the 1980s? Or how about a favourite shop to buy new clothes?
Was it one of these shops and pubs which we found in the Shields Gazette archives, all dating back to 1984?
We have a reminder of a newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street, a famous clothes shop in the King Street area and a hobby shop in Frederick Street.
You might recognise the fashions favourite in another photo or the pub on Whiteleas Way.
Join us on a trip back in time and once you have finished browsing these photos, get in touch and share your own memories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.