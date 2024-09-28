Nine pictures of stores in South Shields, Boldon and Jarrow across the 1960s

It was all available in these South Tyneside shops from 1965 to the end of the decade.
But how many do you remember? Take a look through our selection of nine retro photos and re-live the memories.
And why not get in touch to share your own retail memories from years gone by.
1. Back to 1969
The North side Market shops in May 1969. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Stopping at Mackay's
A view of Mackays DIY shop in Frederick Street. Did you like to visit this shop? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Lots of antiques
Elsie Leslie in her husband's antique shop in Marsden Street, South Shields in 1968. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Savilles on Keppel Street
Who remembers the Saville music store in Keppel Street, pictured in 1968? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
