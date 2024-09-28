Nine pictures of stores in South Shields, Boldon and Jarrow across the 1960s

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

From antiques to everything you needed for the DIY enthusiast.

It was all available in these South Tyneside shops from 1965 to the end of the decade.

But how many do you remember? Take a look through our selection of nine retro photos and re-live the memories.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

And why not get in touch to share your own retail memories from years gone by.

The North side Market shops in May 1969.

1. Back to 1969

The North side Market shops in May 1969. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A view of Mackays DIY shop in Frederick Street. Did you like to visit this shop?

2. Stopping at Mackay's

A view of Mackays DIY shop in Frederick Street. Did you like to visit this shop? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Elsie Leslie in her husband's antique shop in Marsden Street, South Shields in 1968. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Lots of antiques

Elsie Leslie in her husband's antique shop in Marsden Street, South Shields in 1968. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Who remembers the Saville music store in Keppel Street, pictured in 1968?

4. Savilles on Keppel Street

Who remembers the Saville music store in Keppel Street, pictured in 1968? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsBoldonSouth Tyneside