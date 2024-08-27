Nine retro reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1991

What were you doing in 1991? Were you being pictured in one of these archive scenes in South Tyneside?

We have nine reminders of life in the borough 33 years ago including youngsters modelling the latest fashions, children building a giant dolls house, and mince handouts in St Aloysius Church.

We hope they jog memories of your own so why not find out by joining us on a retro journey.

Happy to serve Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991. Does this bring back memories?

Getting creative at the museum Building a giant dolls' house at the town's museum in October 1991 were, left to right: Jacqueline Newman, Jill Tubbritt, Tracy Rossiter and Helen Newman.

Cafe au lait for Nicola Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Remember this?