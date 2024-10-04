Nine retro scenes from South Tyneside’s Frederick Street

From Mackays to Markworths and Buyproducts to Alan Browns – we have Frederick Street shopping memories for you to enjoy.
But which of these Frederick Street scenes do you remember most? The only way to find out is by taking a look through this retro collection.
And once you have done just that, get in touch and share your memories.
1. Down the street
Showens for tobacco and Clarks for model kits and more. It’s Frederick Street in 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
2. A line-up to remember
Axelbands, Johnsons and Hammonds but who can tell us more about the shops in this 1975 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. A focus on Alan Brown's
Alan Brown Photographics which bought and sold cameras as hi-fi’s. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
4. Window shopping in 1988
Does this view of the street bring back memories from 33 years ago? And what was the name of the pawnbrokers in the foreground? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
