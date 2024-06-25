Nine Tyneside drug dealers, rapists and attackers sentenced so far in June

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the courts.
These are nine of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around the North East during the final days of May and into June.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Stuart Ross
Stuart Ross wasconvicted of theft after a trial. He took money from his father in law and was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years. | Picture c/o Northumbria Police.
2. Lewis Britton
Sunderland's Lewis Britton punched his former partner in the face during a shopping trip. He admitted breach of a restraining order, assault by beating and possessing a small amount of cannabis and will spend 16 months behind bars with a further five-year restraining order. | Northumbria Police
3. David Hawkes
Serial burglar David Hawkes broke into two houses and tried to sneak into three others during a late night offending spree in Cleadon. He was jailed for 45 months. | Northumbria Police
4. Scott Sly
Scott Sly raped and sexually assaulted a school-aged girl a number of times in the Sunderland area more than 20 years ago and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. | Google