Ninja Warrior UK announce opening of North East venue inspired by TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ninja Warrior UK has announced that they are opening their first ever North East venue, based on the hit ITV game show.
An Ninja Warrior Uk Activity Park is set to open this summer in Teesside, with plenty of obstacles to conquer including inflatables, climbing, swinging and much more.
With the nearest Ninja Warrior UK currently located in Leeds, the 28,570 square foot Teesside venue will be a welcome addition to the North East.
Inspired by the ITV show, which first aired in 2015, the physical obstacle assault course will be a mix of adrenaline-fuelled style courses and inflatable runs, allowing people of the North East to discover their inner ninja, through fun and fitness.
The brand-new North East venue will be located at Teesside Park and is set to open to the public in July 2024. Within the venue will be the famous Warped Wall, two fixed obstacle courses, a giant inflatable obstacle with tunnels, battle towers and an ultimate obstacle course to race through.
To ensure fun for all, the venue will have a dedicated space for children under four-years-old, as well a capacity of 365 people to accommodate participants, spectators and staff.
As well as the obstacle courses, there will also be a gaming zone, a viewing mezzanine and a cafe.
There will also be six party rooms, which can be used to host birthday parties. Packages for birthday parties will be available, including a one-hour session on the courses before a 45 minute party in one of the dedicated rooms.
Although Ninja Warrior UK’s Teesside venue will be a great activity for young children and teens, they will also offer a monthly event named Ninja Lates, where people over the age of 18 can have a go at conquering the course.
Dawid Kaminski at Leisure TV Rights Ltd, the company behind the venue at Teesside, said: "It's fantastic to announce the opening of the Ninja Warrior UK experience to the North East this summer, right in time for the summer holidays.
“We will be bringing an action-packed experience to this massive venue, which offers activities for the whole family to enjoy, as well as our Ninja Lates for those who prefer to visit the venue during adult-only sessions.
“We cannot wait to deliver this famous experience to Teesside, which welcomes everyone to enjoy fitness challenges whether with groups of friends and family or solo training.”