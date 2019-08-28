No trace of pollution in sea at Roker after Environment Agency visits scene of suspected 'oil spillage'
A dark brown substance seen in the sea at Sunderland did not contain “any trace” of pollution after a suspected liquid spill.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Environment Agency launched an investigation over the bank holiday weekend following reports of a dark brown liquid in the sea, which came ashore at Roker in Sunderland.
Traces of the liquid were also spotted at the coast in North Tyneside and towards Hartlepool with beachgoers raising concerns there was an oil spillage.
The Environment Agency confirmed on Tuesday, August 27 that they did not find any trace of pollution in the water at Roker.
Families are being reminded to get in touch if they think they see any signs or source of pollution in thesea.
A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency said on Tuesday: “Our officers have visited the site of the pollution in the Roker area but were unable to find any trace of pollution.
The Maritime and Coast Agency lead on marine pollution, we have worked closely with them and are not expecting any significant impact on the local beaches.
“If anyone does spot an oil spillage or any source of pollution please contact your local coastguard or the Marine Pollution incidents line on 07770 977 825.”
As hundreds headed to the seaside in their droves to celebrate the scorching bank holiday weather, members of the public were urged to take heed of any flags displayed at their local beach – with red flags acting as a hazard warning.