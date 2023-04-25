North East agency looking to recruit more LGBTQ+ adopters and foster parents

A regional adoption agency is looking to recruit more LGBTQ+ adopters and foster carers to become loving forever families for North East children.

Adopt North East has joined forces with New Family Social which is led by LGBTQ+ adopters who use their experience to help agencies to be as inclusive as possible.

In 2022, the LGBTQ+ community provided families for 1 in 5 adopted children in England.

Nik Flavell, Senior Manager for Adopt North East, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with New Family Social. It’s a fantastic charity that works tirelessly to break down stigma and provides dedicated support for LGBTQ+ families to adopt. Whether you are single or a couple, we warmly welcome applications from those identifying as LGBTQ+.

“Children are currently waiting to be adopted and we know that members of the LGBTQ+ community can provide amazing, loving and life-long families for these children. If you’re considering starting your adoption journey, please do get in touch and start their forever today with us.”

By working with New Family Social, Adopt North East hopes to enhance the confidence, understanding and support needed to help adopters throughout their journey.

Michael and Jordan started their adoption journey through the agency. Speaking of their experience, they said: “We researched a few options when we were thinking of adopting but felt Adopt North East was right for us.

“The initial conversations we had with the team filled us with confidence and gave us the reassurance we needed.”

It’s really easy to contact Adopt North East’s friendly staff. You can find out more on its dedicated website, speak to the team by calling 0191 643 5000 or attend one of its regular information events.

Information events are perfect for anyone looking to find out more, ask questions and hear stories from those who have chosen to adopt through the agency in an informal environment. The next sessions are as follows:

Tuesday 6 June, 6.30pm to 8.30pm: Online event where you can join from the comfort of your own home.

Saturday 10 June, 10.30am to 12.30pm: Berwick Community Trust, William Elder Building, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, TD15 1JT

Wednesday 5 July, 6.30pm to 8.30pm: Adopt North East office, Longbenton, NE12 8QP