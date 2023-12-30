The service has asked the public to only call 999 or visit A&E in the event of a medical emergency.

Ahead of a busy New Year’s Eve, the North East Ambulance Service have reminded the public to only call 999 or visit A&E if they require urgent medical care.

As the service faces a high demand over the New Year weekend, they have asked members of the public for support in ensuring resources are available to those who need them most.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the North East Ambulance Service, Victoria Court said: “The winter period is extremely busy and demand for emergency services increases.

“We want everyone to enjoy ringing in the New Year but we also urge the public to please think before picking up the phone to 999 or 111 and think about other services first including 111 online and pharmacies and GP when they are open.

"We would always advise someone who thinks their condition is life threatening to call us but please think before you pick up the phone - do you really need an ambulance or is there another way of you getting help?”

North East Ambulance Service

She continued: "Please always consider 111 online first and if you do think you need to go to hospital, consider whether you're able to make your own way there, if it is safe to do so. We also ask that anyone waiting for an ambulance please only call back if their condition worsens or to cancel if it is no longer required. Delays can bring harm to patients so it’s important that we take every measure we can to reduce them.

“Please ensure your medicine cabinet is stocked up with any regular medication you require as well as essentials like a first aid kit, thermometer, paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines and plasters.”