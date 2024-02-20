North East among top UK hotspots for youth vaping according to data

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data has revealed the North East is within the nation's top three youth vaping areas.

The study, conducted by leading vape retailer Go Smoke Free, examined the percentage of teenagers regularly using e-cigarettes across England, according to the NHS, to determine the regions with the highest levels of youth vaping in England - with the North East seeing some of the highest rates.

Teenage vaping is the most prevalent in the North West. In total, 7% of teenagers regularly use e-cigarettes across the region, 61% higher than the national average. Girls account for 8% of the region’s youth vaping levels, compared to 6% for boys, according to the study.

The West Midlands takes the silver medal. In the region, 6% of teenagers regularly use e-cigarettes, 38% higher than the national average. The study reports higher levels of vaping in teenage girls, with 6% vaping in the West Midlands, compared to 5% in teenage boys.

The North East and Yorkshire and The Humber rank in joint third. In both regions, 5% of teenagers regularly use e-cigarettes, 15% higher than the national average. Girls are more likely to vape in the North East, with 7% regularly vaping, compared to boys taking the top spot in Yorkshire and The Humber, with 5% regularly vaping.

In comparison, 4% of males vape regularly in the region.

A spokesperson at Go Smoke Free commented on the study, saying: “Youth vaping is on the rise. In fact, recent research has shown that the proportion of 11 to 17-year-old e-cigarette users doubled from 3.3% in 2021 to 7.6% in 2023.

“To tackle the rise in underage vaping, the U.K. government is issuing a nationwide ban on disposable vapes, with the legislation hoping to discourage children and teenagers from vaping while maintaining access for adults who wish to go smoke free.