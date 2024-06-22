Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s awards will be taking place on July 11 in Newcastle.

The search for excellence in apprenticeship programmes across the North East is now over as we unveil the finalists for the 2024 North East Apprenticeship Awards.

Each year we witness a diverse array of applications, not only from apprentices, but from various organisations, all driven by a shared commitment to highlighting and celebrating the remarkable dedication of both apprentices and their advocates.

The event, which is organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, is taking place at the Newcastle United Football Club on Thursday 11th July

The headline sponsor of the event Occupational Awards Limited, whose chief executive Jan Richardson-Wilde was among the judging panel said: “I was really impressed at the range of applications and the diversity of the experience of the apprentices and companies that applied.”

Judging was even more difficult than last year with rich insight into the valuable life changing experience doing an apprenticeship can bring to people and how it can support them with growth through their job role, career and in their personal life.

We extend our gratitude to our panel of judges: Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO - Occupational Awards Limited, Alan Wallace, North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN and Joanne Chadwick, Director of Business Engagement, Partnerships, Skills and Apprenticeships - Tyne Coast College.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our finalists, who are instrumental in shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region. Awards will be given across 14 award categories, which encompass; apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers, and supporters.

Katie Cooke will be hosting this year's North East Apprenticeship Awards. | NationalWorld

Meet our 2024 Finalists:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by OAL Coach Core Foundation

New College Durham

Bishop Auckland College

University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School – Senior Leader Apprenticeship

SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by NEAAN

Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation

Hat-Trick

GeoPura

Responsive Engineering Ltd

Tyneside Home Improvements

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Tyne Coast College

Liebherr Sunderland Works

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Northumberland County Council

Egger (UK) Ltd

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Charlotte Moran- The Works

Catherine Peacock- SEETEC Business Technology Centre Ltd

Jessica Duff - Newcastle Building Society

Amy Mackay - Fresh Digital

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Darlington College

Arron Brookbanks - Lifetime Training

Wasim Collins - Lifetime Training

Geoff Scott - Keepmoat

Michael Johnson - Persimmon Homes

Ashley Henderson - Fresh Digital

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Natasha Gibbons -Connected Voice

Anya Murray - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Ian Wildish - Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

Benjamin Urwin - Durham County Council

Hayden Bowman - Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

Rebecca Burns - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Kelly Craggs - University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School

Hayley Lord - University Of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School

Emily Henry - Dept of Microbiology, The Pathology Centre, QEH Gateshead

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Rafal Krzeminski - Allan Brothers Ltd

Nathan Hewick - Solartron ISA

Eve Wilson - Rolls-Royce

Greg Wilson - QE Facilities Limited

Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Northumberland Skills (NCC)

Nathan Mahan - Back on the Map

Richard Stelling - Sir Robert McAlpine

Arran Whittaker - Bellway Homes

John Scott - Persimmon Homes/Sunderland College

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by New Durham College

Frank Thomas - Newcastle Eagles Foundation

Chelsea Leng Adams - Back on the Map

Kieron Harden - NG Bailey

Advanced Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by OAL

Lewis Ritchie - Hat-Trick

Oliver Robson - Waterstons

Lilly Alderson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Courtney Jamieson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Faye Carr - Hazeldene Childcare

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Jenna Worthington - Durham County Council

Leah Scott - Roman Ltd.

Faye Wilkinson - Cummins Business Services

Elize Burns - NG Bailey

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Kelly Craggs - University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School

Hayley Lord - University Of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School

Richard Stelling - Sir Robert McAlpine

Jessica Duff - Newcastle Building Society