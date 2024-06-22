North East Apprenticeship Awards: Judges praise inspirational apprentices as shortlist revealed
The search for excellence in apprenticeship programmes across the North East is now over as we unveil the finalists for the 2024 North East Apprenticeship Awards.
Each year we witness a diverse array of applications, not only from apprentices, but from various organisations, all driven by a shared commitment to highlighting and celebrating the remarkable dedication of both apprentices and their advocates.
The event, which is organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, is taking place at the Newcastle United Football Club on Thursday 11th July
The headline sponsor of the event Occupational Awards Limited, whose chief executive Jan Richardson-Wilde was among the judging panel said: “I was really impressed at the range of applications and the diversity of the experience of the apprentices and companies that applied.”
Judging was even more difficult than last year with rich insight into the valuable life changing experience doing an apprenticeship can bring to people and how it can support them with growth through their job role, career and in their personal life.
We extend our gratitude to our panel of judges: Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO - Occupational Awards Limited, Alan Wallace, North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN and Joanne Chadwick, Director of Business Engagement, Partnerships, Skills and Apprenticeships - Tyne Coast College.
We invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our finalists, who are instrumental in shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region. Awards will be given across 14 award categories, which encompass; apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers, and supporters.
Meet our 2024 Finalists:
Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by OAL Coach Core Foundation
New College Durham
Bishop Auckland College
University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School – Senior Leader Apprenticeship
SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by NEAAN
Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation
Hat-Trick
GeoPura
Responsive Engineering Ltd
Tyneside Home Improvements
Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Tyne Coast College
Liebherr Sunderland Works
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Northumberland County Council
Egger (UK) Ltd
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Charlotte Moran- The Works
Catherine Peacock- SEETEC Business Technology Centre Ltd
Jessica Duff - Newcastle Building Society
Amy Mackay - Fresh Digital
Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Darlington College
Arron Brookbanks - Lifetime Training
Wasim Collins - Lifetime Training
Geoff Scott - Keepmoat
Michael Johnson - Persimmon Homes
Ashley Henderson - Fresh Digital
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Natasha Gibbons -Connected Voice
Anya Murray - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Ian Wildish - Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Benjamin Urwin - Durham County Council
Hayden Bowman - Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council
Rebecca Burns - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Kelly Craggs - University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School
Hayley Lord - University Of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School
Emily Henry - Dept of Microbiology, The Pathology Centre, QEH Gateshead
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Rafal Krzeminski - Allan Brothers Ltd
Nathan Hewick - Solartron ISA
Eve Wilson - Rolls-Royce
Greg Wilson - QE Facilities Limited
Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Northumberland Skills (NCC)
Nathan Mahan - Back on the Map
Richard Stelling - Sir Robert McAlpine
Arran Whittaker - Bellway Homes
John Scott - Persimmon Homes/Sunderland College
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by New Durham College
Frank Thomas - Newcastle Eagles Foundation
Chelsea Leng Adams - Back on the Map
Kieron Harden - NG Bailey
Advanced Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by OAL
Lewis Ritchie - Hat-Trick
Oliver Robson - Waterstons
Lilly Alderson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Courtney Jamieson - Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Faye Carr - Hazeldene Childcare
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Jenna Worthington - Durham County Council
Leah Scott - Roman Ltd.
Faye Wilkinson - Cummins Business Services
Elize Burns - NG Bailey
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Kelly Craggs - University of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School
Hayley Lord - University Of Sunderland – Sunderland Business School
Richard Stelling - Sir Robert McAlpine
Jessica Duff - Newcastle Building Society
Laura Thomson - Newcastle University
