North East-based car retailer continues sponsorship with South Shields FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A North East family-owned car retailer has renewed its sponsorship with South Shields FC.

Pulman Group have confirmed that they have renewed their sponsorship with South Shields Football Club for the ninth year running as The Mariners prepare for a new season.

The North East car retailer started its journey with the club as a media sponsorship, then adding the back-of-shirt sponsor before moving to become the front-of-shirt sponsor three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As South Shields FC prepare for the 2024/25 season, their new Umbro supplied kit will once again feature Pulman on the front of the men’s team, women’s team and South Shields International Academy shirts.

Other 3rd Party

Michael Lines, operators director at the Pulman Group, stated that the organisation’s sponsorship of The Mariners is one that they are keen to continue.

He said: “Many years ago when we were looking to sponsor a local club and expand the Pulman brands, South Shields really stood out to us as they have the same family values as our business, and it’s been going from strength to strength since then.

“It’s been a brilliant partnership and one we intend to continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other 3rd Party

Pulman have been alongside the club throughout their recent period of success, overseeing four promotions in the last nine years, as well as the FA Vase win in 2017.

As South Shields FC prepare for the upcoming season under new manager Elliot Dickman, there is hope that the success can continue - with the club sitting only two promotions away from the English Football League (EFL).

Carl Mowatt, operations director at South Shields FC, have given an insight into how important the sponsorship from Pulman is to the club.

Other 3rd Party

He commented: “It’s imperative, it’s a lifeblood for our club, our fan base is fantastic and the sponsorship from local business is imperative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful as a club to have these people behind us.”