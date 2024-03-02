North East-based Lumo reveals plans to run train services to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle-based train operator Lumo has revealed that it is in discussion with Transport Scotland and Network Rail to extend some of its services.

If successful, it would see Lumo extend some of its London-Edinburgh train services to and from Glasgow, and in turn, creating an improved link between Newcastle and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FirstGroup, the company that owns Lumo, has stated that it has identified opportunities to extend a number of daily journeys to and from Glasgow in the timetables for 2025 and beyond.

Lumo has revealed that it is exploring the possibility of extending some of its services to Glasgow. Photo: Lumo.

The company has confirmed that work will continue Transport Scotland and Network Rail ahead of submitting an application for access rights to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased to be looking at options to grow our popular Lumo train service by extending the service from Edinburgh to Glasgow from next year.

"We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with new open access connections, including the significant environmental benefits of passengers switching to rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be working closely with stakeholders as we refine this opportunity and our case for this new offering.”

The proposed new route will give customers from Newcastle a chance to travel to Glasgow without having to change trains, usually in Edinburgh.