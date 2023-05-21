Psycho Path, which runs each October at Lintz Hall Farm in Burnopfield, was crowned the Best UK Scream Park Event at the annual Scare Awards on Tuesday, May 16.

The awards, which were held at Thorpe Park in Surrey, are part of ScareCon - the country’s biggest convention for people involved in the industry.

Christiano Crawford, one of the directors and creators of Psycho Path, has spoken of his pride of winning the top award after years of hard work to continuously improve the attraction.

He commented: “We were up against the biggest scream parks from all over the United Kingdom, so it’s amazing that Psycho Path has reigned supreme.

“We know that ScareCON visit more than 300 Halloween events before deciding on the winner so it is a huge honour to take the top award.

“Since we first launched the event in 2018 it has grown into something of a monster and after the pitfalls of Covid, we vowed to come back bigger and better and with a whole host of new attractions.

“In 2022 we added more scares and increased the size of the site and we’re looking forward to unveiling even more new thrills this year.

“To get the official nod that we are the best in the UK is a dream come true.”

Tickets for this year’s Psycho Path are already on sale and can be booked via the website at www.psycho-path.co.uk.

The attraction opens on Friday, September 29, and will run every Friday and Saturday until Sunday, October 29.

Two additional events will be held on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31.

New attractions this year include the Dolls House and The Hunt, which will join the existing favourites of iScream, Psycho City, Thunder Dome, Isolation and Cutthroat Island.