North East brewery teams up with Newcastle United legend to launch a new beer

Anarchy Brew Co. has joined forces with a Newcastle United legend.

Alan Shearer has teamed up with North East craft brewery Anarchy Brew Co. to launch the Shearer’s Foundation Brew - a refreshing pale ale that not only tastes good, it does good.

Shearer’s Foundation Brew is a 4.2% pale ale brewed at the company’s brewery, in Heaton.

It is described as “refreshing and easy drinking”, featuring subtle hints of citrus and cucumber - it has been crafted to be enjoyed in the pub or at home.

The centre is a specialist facility that offers free sensory, leisure and therapy spaces for disabled people and their families across the North East.

From every pint and can sold, Anarchy Brew Co. will be making a donation to the Alan Shearer Foundation and in turn, help to support the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle.

At the heart of the collaboration sites the ‘Raise Your Hand to Help’ campaign, which is the Foundation’s signature call to action and inspired by Shearer’s iconic goal celebration.

Speaking about teaming up with the brewery, the Premier League’s leading all-time goalscorer said: “The people of the North East never fail to amaze me with their generosity and creativity.

“This partnership is fantastic because it gives everyone the chance to support the Foundation just by enjoying a pint.

“Every penny raised goes straight back to the Centre and helps local families who rely on it.

“Working with Anarchy Brew Co., another North East business that shares our values, means we’ve created something genuinely special.

“It’s local, it’s fun, and it’s making a real difference.”

Stuart Young, Anarchy Brew Co. director, has explained how much it means to him and the brewery to help support families in the North East who use the Alan Shearer Foundation.

He commented: “Alan was talking about the incredible work the Centre does and the challenge of raising the money needed every year.

“I thought, there must be something we can do. Brewing is what we know best, so we set out to create Shearer’s Beer.

“For us, it’s not just a name on a can, it’s a pint that helps keep a vital service running for local families.”

The Shearer’s Foundation Brew is currently exclusively available to buy at Fenwick Newcastle and had already been a huge hit with members of the public.

From October 27, the Shearer’s Foundation Brew will be rolled out across the North East, where it will be available at more local bars and retailers, including The Strawberry and Shark Bar, in Newcastle, The Blackbird, in Ponteland, Enjoy Beer, in Morpeth, and the Northumberland Arms, in Felton.

It will also be available online at: https://www.anarchybrewco.com/.