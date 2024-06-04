North East charity founder invited to Buckingham Palace in recognition of important work
The founder of a North East based charity was recently invited to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, for her pioneering work in incurable illness support.
Sarah Harrison, founded Sarah’s Star following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, at the age of 35.
Despite enduring gruelling treatments and achieving remission, sadly, Sarah was told in 2019 that the cancer had returned, this time in a form that was incurable.
Despite the devastating news for Sarah, she decided to use her lived experience to help others facing similar challenges.
With a vision to provide a safe space for individuals with incurable illness, Sarah founded the charity, which is dedicated to providing support and community for individuals and families affected by palliative and incurable illnesses.
Sarah’s Stars offers a wide range of services and activities, which includes “death cafes”, where individuals can openly discuss their fears and hopes without judgement. The unique gatherings confront the taboo topic of death and dying, where attendees can have candid conversations on the topic.
However, Sarah’s Star ensures these sessions are far from morbid, using the power of shared experiences to give participants a sense of camaraderie, leaving with a greater sense of purpose and appreciation.
A regular participant of Sarah’s Star’s “death cafe’s”, said: “We all have a laugh. Despite the subject matter, it’s actually really light-hearted. It gives you a totally new perspective, it takes away the fear and the uncomfortable feeling of talking about death. It might sound strange but it’s not upsetting.”
Another participant of Sarah’s Star, Lucy said: "The charity has helped me feel more connected to the world and gives me the chance to meet some remarkable people. I am so grateful to Sarah”.
Sarah has received acclaim for her charity, which led to an exclusive invitation to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.
Sarah said: "I am deeply honoured to be recognised for the work we have done at Sarah's Star. This invitation is a testament to our community's incredible strength and resilience, and I am proud to represent every member who has contributed to our journey."
For more information on Sarah’s Star, please visit their website.
