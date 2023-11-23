North East children and baby charity Love, Amelia launch urgent Christmas appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East based charity Love, Amelia have launched an urgent Christmas appeal, to ensure that ‘no child is forgotten by Santa’, and have enlisted the help of Tyneside actor and TV personality, Denise Welch.

Love, Amelia, which was founded by Steph Capewell in memory of her daughter Amelia, helps children and their caregivers through poverty and hardship - all year round.

However, as Christmas is fast approaching, the North East based charity are taking action to make sure that no child is left without gifts on the big day.

Last Christmas, Love, Amelia was able to make a difference to almost 1,000 young people and their families, by providing gifts to them for Christmas Day, thanks to the support of the community.

The need for support for this year has increased, especially due to the cost of living crisis. Over the past year, Love, Amelia have seen a 55% surge in referrals to their charity.

While the charity continues to provide essential items to children living in property, they have also launched an urgent Christmas appeal, with a target of raising £25,000 to go towards presents for children, to ensure no child wakes up heartbroken thinking they have been forgotten by Santa Claus.

Founder of Love, Amelia, Steph said: “Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas, regardless of their circumstances.

“The families we support struggle to provide even the most basic essentials for their children, making a simple Christmas seem impossible.

“Love, Amelia is dedicated to ensuring that none of the children we support go without during this festive season.”

She continued: “We invite individuals, businesses, and charitable funders to join us in spreading joy and kindness to those who need it the most. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference to the lives of these vulnerable families. With your help, we can make their Christmas special.”

Love, Amelia helped over 1,000 children last Christmas.

Tyneside actor and TV personality, Denise Welch is a patron of Love, Amelia and is right behind their campaign.

She said: “Love, Amelia gives children who would not normally have a Christmas, something to look forward to.