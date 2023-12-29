North East comic reveals behind the scenes secrets from Britain's Got Talent

Alfie Joey appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2016 as part of The Mimic Men.

A North East comic and actor who appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2016, has revealed what goes on behind the scenes in an exclusive podcast interview.

Alfie Joey, from Peterlee has quite an impressive CV; starring in various sitcoms, including South Tyneside based series Hebburn.

He also has presented on BBC Newcastle, and currently has a supporting role in The Customs House Christmas pantomime, Aladdin.

But in 2016, as part of impressionist duo The Mimic Men, Alfie participated in Britain's Got Talent, alongside fellow comic Cal Halbert.

The pair had an incredibly successful audition, in which they impersonated the voices and mannerisms of various celebrities in an A to Z format.

Despite receiving a standing ovation from the judging panel, Alfie has since revealed on the PRsonal podcast, which is hosted by PR company Harvey & Hugo that the pair did not appear on the show again.

Speaking to the podcast host Charlotte Nichols, Alfie explained: “We did it and they said we were going through, but Simon Cowell said ‘I want you guys to do something bigger’ so we went off and rehearsed, but they got us a gig with Ant and Dec – a private corporate gig – which was unbelievable, and every table was full of people on the telly and footballers.

“But what happened was that we went back down, and they said we hadn’t got through. We went on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and knew that we hadn’t got through – but we were not allowed to say it.”

Alfie Joey appeared on the PRsonal podcast.

Alfie also revealed that rather than applying to audition for the show, The Mimic Men were actually scouted by producers via their YouTube channel.

He also explained that despite Ant and Dec being impersonated on the show previously, producers had banned The Mimic Men from doing so.

Alfie said: ““Because there were two of us, we did Ant and Dec together and we thought if we start an A to Z with Ant and Dec, we are off to a flying start.”