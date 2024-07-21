North East cyclist set to race from South Shields to Portugal for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East cyclist is taking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for charity.

Paul Nixon, from Tynemouth, is set to cycle from South Shields to the Algarve, in southern Portugal, in an effort to raise money for a South Tyneside-based charity.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since Tyneside Outdoors was launched so Paul has decided to take on an ambitious 1,250-mile ‘Race to Portugal’.

Paul, who is one of Tyneside Outdoors’ trustees, will also cover 25,000 of ascent throughout his journey, which is nearly three times the height of Mount Everest.

Whilst Paul takes on the gruelling challenge, young people at Tyneside Outdoors will attempt to match or surpass his daily mileage virtually.

Paul Nixon is set to cycle from South Shields to southern Portugal to raise money for Tyneside Outdoors. | Other 3rd Party

The challenge is due to start from TO Bike on August 24, with Paul aiming to cycle 70-80 miles a day over a 16-day period.

His colleague Dave Harker will be following/travelling ahead in a car to ensure that Paul has enough cycle spares, repair tools and medical support if he needs it.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Paul has given an insight into how other people can get involved while he is on his gruelling journey.

The 62-year-old said: “Supporters can follow the progress of this exhilarating race and contribute to the cause via the online fundraising page: ‘Support the Race to Portugal’.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will be gratefully received and put to beneficial use.

“We’re inviting individuals and companies to join the challenge.

“Participants can set up their own fundraising pages to compete against Tyneside Outdoors or support the Temple Raiders by logging their own cycling miles, whether on the road, a Turbo Trainer, or in a spin class – every mile counts.”

Paul will start the gruelling challenge from TO Bike, in South Shields, on August 24. | Other 3rd Party

Tyneside Outdoors operate three groups across the North East, including one at Temple Park, in South Shields, one in Benwell and another in Walker Park - with cycling being a core activity at each group.

Temple Park hosts the majority of the charity’s cycling events, including mountain biking, BMX racing, cycle speedway, and community rides.

The Temple Raiders, Tyneside Outdoor’s BMX team, train at the park and have recently opened TO Bike, a shop that serves as the charity's base, workspace, and retail outlet for pre-loved bikes and services.

You can follow Paul’s journey and donate to his fundraiser by visiting: https://fundraising.tynesideoutdoors.org.uk/fundraising/race-to-portugal.