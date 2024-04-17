North East fanzones in Newcastle and Sunderland set to open for Euro 2024
Newcastle’s fanzone will be returning for Euros this summer- in association with Lucozade.
Central Park’s Times Square Fanzone is set to be bigger and better for the competition, hosting over 2,000 fans in the city centre in time for England’s opening game against Serbia on Sunday 16th June (8pm kick-off.)
For £5, England’s opener will be hosted by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie and will feature live interviews with ex-England players.
Food will be on offer from local vendors to compliment the largest LED screen in the city and 50m-long bar.
And that’s not all. A fanzone will also be opening in Sunderland at Keel Edge- opening in time for England’s first game. Mike Hesketh, co-founder of North East Fanzone and Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Newcastle, said: "Partnering with Lucozade to bring the ultimate Fanzone experience to Newcastle is an amazing opportunity. We're incredibly honoured to be able to collaborate with such a great brand, and join forces not only in Newcastle but Sunderland also, to create a formidable fanzone experience this Summer.
“We're incredibly excited to expand our reach and offer football fans in Newcastle an unforgettable atmosphere during Euro2024, similar to crazy scenes we generated at Times Square in 2021 for Euro2020 and also for the Winter World Cup 2022. With Lucozade by our side, we're confident that we'll deliver an electrifying experience that will leave a lasting impression on everyone who joins us, and we’re advising everyone to grab a limited group stage season ticket not only to see the games but also to get early access to the high demand knock-out stages.”