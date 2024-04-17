North East fanzones in Newcastle and Sunderland set to open for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle’s fanzone will be returning for Euros this summer- in association with Lucozade.

Central Park’s Times Square Fanzone is set to be bigger and better for the competition, hosting over 2,000 fans in the city centre in time for England’s opening game against Serbia on Sunday 16th June (8pm kick-off.)

For £5, England’s opener will be hosted by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie and will feature live interviews with ex-England players.

Food will be on offer from local vendors to compliment the largest LED screen in the city and 50m-long bar.

And that’s not all. A fanzone will also be opening in Sunderland at Keel Edge- opening in time for England’s first game. Mike Hesketh, co-founder of North East Fanzone and Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Newcastle, said: "Partnering with Lucozade to bring the ultimate Fanzone experience to Newcastle is an amazing opportunity. We're incredibly honoured to be able to collaborate with such a great brand, and join forces not only in Newcastle but Sunderland also, to create a formidable fanzone experience this Summer.