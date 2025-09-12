North East festive light trail organisers reveal map for 2025

Northern Lights Newcastle organisers have revealed the trail map for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leazes Park is set to be lit up once again this Christmas period as Northern Lights Newcastle returns for its third year from November 27.

Since it was first launched in 2023, Northern Lights Newcastle has welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and has cemented its place as one of the North East’s most loved seasonal events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reveal of this year’s brand-new trail map gives an idea what visitors can expect from the route, which has been reversed for 2025.

Northern Lights Newcastle 2025 will feature never-before-seen displays and promises to delight both new and returning visitors.

The Aurora Lilies will be one of the standout displays for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director of From The Fields, the company behind Northern Lights Newcastle, said: “Northern Lights Newcastle has grown into a much-loved festive tradition and we’re excited to unveil even more for 2025.

“With a refreshed route and all-new installations, every step of the trail offers surprises, moments of wonder and an immersive experience like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait for families, friends and first-time visitors to explore Leazes Park in a whole new way and create unforgettable memories together.”

The highlights of Northern Lights Newcastle include glowing tunnels, shimmering pathways, and cascading waves of colour to create a magical and immersive experience for visitors of all ages.

The route map details 15 illuminations that are all synchronised to original soundtracks within the iconic city centre park.

The River of Light will be on display in Leazes Park as part of Northern Lights Newcastle this Christmas period. | Other 3rd Party

Highlights for 2025 include:

Spiropath: Spanning an incredible 15 metres wide, this colossal light dome is made up of thousands of glowing LED spheres, each one precisely mapped to pulse, shimmer, and explode with colour in perfect sync with a high-energy soundtrack.

Spanning an incredible 15 metres wide, this colossal light dome is made up of thousands of glowing LED spheres, each one precisely mapped to pulse, shimmer, and explode with colour in perfect sync with a high-energy soundtrack. Aurora Lilies: Visitors can wander through an array of white lilies that captivate by day and mesmerise by night; transforming after dark with colour-changing lights that bring them to life.

Visitors can wander through an array of white lilies that captivate by day and mesmerise by night; transforming after dark with colour-changing lights that bring them to life. River of Light: A breathtaking illumination, created by the incredible Ithaca Studio, the team behind spectacular shows for Glastonbury. A sweeping river, bathed in colour, with over 8,000 glowing LED spheres that dance, pulse, and ripple in perfect harmony to a bespoke musical score.

A breathtaking illumination, created by the incredible Ithaca Studio, the team behind spectacular shows for Glastonbury. A sweeping river, bathed in colour, with over 8,000 glowing LED spheres that dance, pulse, and ripple in perfect harmony to a bespoke musical score. Ho-Ho-Hues: Eleven towering pillars of light illuminate the grounds of Leazes Park, each patterned with intersecting colours designed to be admired from every angle.

Eleven towering pillars of light illuminate the grounds of Leazes Park, each patterned with intersecting colours designed to be admired from every angle. Lantern Tree Lane: A heartwarming and colourful new experience created in partnership with the RVI Hospital. Lanterns, each customised by children, are suspended above the pathway, forming a vibrant, glowing garden that celebrates creativity, imagination and community.

A heartwarming and colourful new experience created in partnership with the RVI Hospital. Lanterns, each customised by children, are suspended above the pathway, forming a vibrant, glowing garden that celebrates creativity, imagination and community. The Pearl Blossom: Floating gracefully on the surface of the lake, luminous blossoms emit soft hues of white, pink and blue.

Floating gracefully on the surface of the lake, luminous blossoms emit soft hues of white, pink and blue. Jungle Tree: The Jungle Tree is transformed with glowing vines of neon light, sparkling moss-inspired illuminations and an atmospheric rainforest-themed soundscape.

The Jungle Tree is transformed with glowing vines of neon light, sparkling moss-inspired illuminations and an atmospheric rainforest-themed soundscape. Butterfly Blizzard: A stunning array of neon butterflies that glow brilliantly against the night, pixel-mapped to ripple with colour and react to a bespoke music composition.

The trail map for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Just like previous years, visitors will also have access to a variety of festive treats within the Christmas Village at the end of the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern lights Newcastle will run from November 27 until December 31.

The light trail will be open from 4.14pm until 8.15pm (times may vary during off-peak days), with slots available every 15 minutes.

Tickets for adults range from £15 to £23.95 and from £5 to £16.50 for children (aged three to 16-years-old) - children under three go free.

Full details for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025 can be found at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.