North East go-karting centre to allow people to play in video game fantasies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new go-karting site on Tyneside is allowing the public to enjoy their video game past in real life.

This Autumn, Gateshead welcomes a groundbreaking new attraction, BattleKart – a fusion of indoor electric go-karting, real-life video gaming, and augmented reality.

Opening in October 2024, this will be the brand’s second site in the UK following the first in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BattleKart claims to offer a unique and exhilarating experience where players can immerse themselves in an interactive karting world.

BattleKart Gateshead is expected to open in the autumn. | BattleKart Gateshead

Utilising state-of-the-art projectors, drivers will navigate dynamic courses, firing rockets at opponents to slow them down, collecting power-ups to boost their speed, and creating chaos with oil spills - much like a certain popular go-karting video game.

With six different game modes to choose from, there's something for everyone including the chance to play life-sized football from the seat of go karts along with regular racing games as well as classic pool and Snake games also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players will be immersed in video game world. | BattleKart Gateshead

Already a sensation across the globe with 37 sites, BattleKart’s Gateshead location marks its exciting expansion into the North of the UK.

Construction is underway, and anticipation is building for the grand opening this Autumn.

The attraction, which will be open 7 days a week, will have a bar, cafe and viewing gallery a short walk from the Metrocentre.