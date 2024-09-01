North East go-karting centre to allow people to play in video game fantasies
This Autumn, Gateshead welcomes a groundbreaking new attraction, BattleKart – a fusion of indoor electric go-karting, real-life video gaming, and augmented reality.
Opening in October 2024, this will be the brand’s second site in the UK following the first in Kent.
BattleKart claims to offer a unique and exhilarating experience where players can immerse themselves in an interactive karting world.
Utilising state-of-the-art projectors, drivers will navigate dynamic courses, firing rockets at opponents to slow them down, collecting power-ups to boost their speed, and creating chaos with oil spills - much like a certain popular go-karting video game.
With six different game modes to choose from, there's something for everyone including the chance to play life-sized football from the seat of go karts along with regular racing games as well as classic pool and Snake games also on offer.
Already a sensation across the globe with 37 sites, BattleKart’s Gateshead location marks its exciting expansion into the North of the UK.
Construction is underway, and anticipation is building for the grand opening this Autumn.
The attraction, which will be open 7 days a week, will have a bar, cafe and viewing gallery a short walk from the Metrocentre.
