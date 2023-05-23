North East internet comedian to perform unique sketch show in South Shields

North East comedian Robin Armstrong who is also known as The Baldy Geordie, will be performing a unique live sketch comedy show in South Shields this week.

The show, which has been simply named The Robin Armstrong Show, will be performed at Armstrong’s Bar in South Shields, this Friday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian knows a thing or two about the North East, and promises to bring relatable and hilarious skits about the North East to the South Shields audience.

Having gained a substantial following on social media by posting video skits as various North East fictional characters, Robin decided to bring his unique comedy style and his well-loved characters to a live audience.

Although Robin is from Newcastle, and currently resides in Gateshead, he views South Shields as his “second home”, having spent a fair amount of his life and career in the town, and thought it was the best place to start his tour.

Robin is known to push the boundaries of conventional comedy, with his show described as “not for the faint of heart”. The Robin Armstrong Show has been completely written and created by Robin himself, and hopes to showcase his comedic abilities in not only the North East, but across the UK too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marketing Advisory Service, who have helped in bringing Robin’s brand-new show to a live audience said: “With his unparalleled talent for comedic performance, Robin leaves no stone unturned in his quest to leave audiences roaring with laughter.

“Prepare to embark on a side-splitting journey that defies conventions and redefines the boundaries of laughter.”

Robin said of his upcoming South Shields show: “I have been out filming and promoting the show over the past few weeks and the response from the local Sanddancers has been amazing! They have welcomed me to their beautiful town and I can’t wait to entertain all the people of South Shields.”

The future for Robin looks bright, and he hopes to grow as a comedian, eventually reaching a wider UK audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My hopes are to break into the mainstream comedy scene. I have loved comedy since I was a kid and it has always been my dream to perform and make people laugh.

Robin Armstrong

“We have some crazy ideas in the pipeline and I am looking forward to expanding the show. I am also currently working with my marketing and management team – The Marketing Advisory Service on loads of new and funny content and some big future projects. So stay tuned, this is just the beginning.”

Tickets for The Robin Armstrong Show are available to purchase through the Ticket Source website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad