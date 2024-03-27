North East Life Sciences Conference 'unlocks the future' with its Newcastle event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 North East Life Sciences Conference took place at The Catalyst, in Newcastle city centre, on Thursday, March 21.

The day took a dive into the future of life sciences within the North East of England and beyond, with an agenda that was full of sessions led by industry experts as this year's event built on the success of National World's 2022 conference.

A consortium of key decision-makers, life sciences business leaders, influential media personalities and thought-provoking influences all gave their opinions on a number of different topics.

The North East Life Sciences Conference 2024 has been held in Newcastle. Photo: National World.

The five panels held across the day included:

The economic future for life sciences.

Skills for the future.

Digital health and health technology.

Adopting new technologies.

Sustainability.

Herb Kim, founder of the Thinking Digital Conference and TEDxNewcastle, was the host of the event. Photo: National World.

Herb Kim, the founder of Thinking Digital Conference and TEDxNewcastle was the host for the day-long event and has given an insight into how it went.

He commented: "This is the second North East Life Sciences conference and it is great to see it still happening.

"The first one was about two years ago and it is great that we've had more than triple the number of exhibitors this time.

"It is lovely to see that more and more local industries and organisations are hearing about it and wanting to participate.

"For me personally, it was a great opportunity for learning all day, both from the panels and from networking."

This year's Life Sciences Conference had more than three times as many exhibitors in attendance - with 13 in total.

The day provided an opportunity for organisations in the Life Sciences industry to network with each other. Photo: National World.

Each exhibitor had their own individual stall to allow for networking among themselves and attendees of the conference.

Some of the exhibitors included:

Jumping Rivers - A well-renowned data science consultancy which helps clients to move from data storage to data insights by offering them data analysis proficiency.

AMLo Biosciences - An innovative medical device company that has developed skin cancer prognostic products. AMLo's first product will be launched in the UK in 2024 and can accurately stratify early-stage melanomas.

Proteintech - A leading manufacturer of antibodies, immunoassays, proteins and Nanobodies.

NETPark - Based in County Durham, NETPark is a leading UK science park that offers essential infrastructure, collaborative opportunities and support for science, engineering and technology firms.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) were another of the exhibitors at the event, with Lauren Tough, an industry operations manager at NIHR, explaining to National World how she found the day.

A total of 13 exhibitors were at the event. Photo: National World.

She said: "I've had a brilliant day meeting lots of really interesting innovators and companies who work in the life sciences space.

"It has been really engaging and it will be interesting to see what we can do next with the contacts that we have made."