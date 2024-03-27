North East Maritime Trust relaunching 106-year-old lifeboat in South Shields
The North East Maritime Trust is getting ready to relaunch its 106-year-old lifeboat in April to celebrate the region's rich history.
Built in 1918, the Henry Frederick Swan is an old Tynemouth Lifeboat which took 14 years to restore.
The trust was initially set up in 2003 by a group of likeminded people who wanted to preserve an integral part of the North East's heritage.
"We thought it was such a shame that our maritime heritage and history was being lost," said Alec Renwick, chair of the NEMT.
The Henry Fredrick Swan was the first boat the trust got their hands on after setting the organisation up, saving her from the scrapyard.
The old lifeboat was launched initially in 2019, but was taken out of the water last year to have a bit of work done.
And so on Sunday 7 April, the NEMT will relaunch the Henry Fredrick Swan alongside an event- with the help of University of Sunderland students- at their Wapping Street premises full of live music and maritime history.
The public is invited to the event- tides permitting- with the trust hoping to welcome some new members.
"It's about the history, of course, but it's also about people," said Alec. "Having people come along and enjoy being in the environment.
"We always welcome people to come along, even if it's just to have a cup of coffee and a bit chat. But anyone with an inkling to pick up some tools, walk around or do a spot of painting we'd be more than happy to welcome them."