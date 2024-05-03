Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Kim McGuinness won in every part of the North East as she was declared the first mayor of the North East.

The 38-year-old was announced on Friday afternoon as the winner of the historic mayoral election and will now lead a combined authority stretching across the seven councils areas of Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and Durham

The question ahead of polling day was whether independent challenge Jamie Driscoll, who quit Labour last year, could produce an upset.

But, while he ran Ms McGuinness very close in Newcastle, the sitting Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner ran out as victor in each of the seven counts across the region.

Also of note was a strong showing from Reform candidate Paul Donaghy in Sunderland, where he beat Mr Driscoll into second place.

Here are the full results of the North East mayoral election, broken down by area.

NORTHUMBERLAND

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 4,437

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 22,736

Andrew Gray (G) – 1,638

Aidan King (LD) –2,587

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 27,992

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 14,289

NEWCASTLE

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,653

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 25,018

Andrew Gray (G) – 3,671

Aidan King (LD) –6,778

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 26,429

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 5,012

NORTH TYNESIDE

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,667

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 18,325

Andrew Gray (G) – 2,173

Aidan King (LD) – 1,795

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 24,858

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 7,874

GATESHEAD

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 4,421

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 12,438

Andrew Gray (G) – 2,013

Aidan King (LD) – 4.696

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 21,994

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 4,041

SOUTH TYNESIDE

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,727

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 12,052

Andrew Gray (G) – 3,939

Aidan King (LD) –995

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 13,225

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 2,566

SUNDERLAND

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 11,563

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 11,009

Andrew Gray (G) – 1,801

Aidan King (LD) – 4,727

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 27,469

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 7,037

DURHAM

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 9,679

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 25,074

Andrew Gray (G) – 2,396

Aidan King (LD) –3,907

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 43,084

Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 11,627

OVERALL

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 41,147 (9.2%)

Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 126,652 (28.2%)

Andrew Gray (G) – 17,631 (3.9%)

Aidan King (LD) – 25,485 (5.7%)

Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 185,051 (41.3%)