North East Mayor launches 'Kids Go Free' on public transport during school holidays

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness launches a region-wide ‘Kids Go Free’ on public transport during the school holidays.

Kim McGuinness, Mayor for the North East, has brought together public transport operators to launch a ‘Kids Go Free’ offer during the school holidays.

It is hoped that the move will help to significantly reduce travel costs for families throughout the summer and beyond when children are off school.

North East bus operators will offer free travel for up to three children aged 11 and under, when travelling with an adult with a valid ticket or concessionary pass during school holidays over the course of the next year.

This, combined with a ‘Kids Go Free’ permanent price promise on the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry, means that families can now travel on virtually all public transport across the North East during the school holidays.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “I promised in my manifesto to launch a universal Kids Go Free scheme on buses and Metro within my first year and I'm pleased to be able to deliver this for local families throughout the school holidays.

“I believe that everyone should have access to affordable, sustainable public transport and Kids Go Free is a great way to help families enjoy their holidays together and of course our amazing region - without the worry of extra transport costs.

“Kids Go Free is great news for all but for those on low incomes, I hope this really helps to lighten the load.

“This is just the start of my plans to improve public transport for everyone across the North East.”

The ‘Kids Go Free’ promotion will now run on Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach bus services from Saturday, July 20, until Sunday, September 1, for the summer holidays.

Dates for school holidays for 24/25 will be confirmed at a later date.

The Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry will allow up to three children aged 11 and under to travel for free (with a paying adult) all year round.

The ‘Kids Go Free’ promotion will cover the area of the North East Combined Authority including County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland between the specified summer holiday and school holiday dates.

The offer is not valid for those travelling on a 21 and under product, Go North East’s 5-25 products, and some service exclusions apply, including Toon tour, match day services and Scholars services.

Full terms and conditions for the promotion can be found at: www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/kidsgofree.