North East modelling competition looking for applicants

A beauty pageant held in the North East is currently on the look-out for prospective models to apply to the modelling competition.

Applications are now open for Top Model North East , which is directed by beauty queen Ailish Shaw.

The Top Model franchise was first set up in 2016, and within seven years has grown into an established and leading beauty pageant in the North East.

The Top Model North East beauty pageant will crown three winners as the top model of Newcastle, Durham and Sunderland. The live grand final of the competition will be held in the summer, on Sunday, July 2 at The Grand Hotel in Sunderland.

At the grand final, contestants will take part in a live catwalk competition, being judged by those with experience in the modelling and beauty pageant industry.

Contestants will also work towards raising money for UK-based charity, Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice . In previous years, Top Model North East contestants have raised over £24,000 for the charity, as well as other charities.

Finalists will all receive catwalk training, exclusive 15% discount and pair of earrings from bridal and prom dress store The Dressworx, and finalist sash to wear during press campaigns and group photo shoots, as well as at the grand final.

The winners of Top Model of Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham will not only receive the title, crown, sash and trophy, but also an amazing prize package including gaining direct entry into the national final of prestigious beauty pageant Top Model of England. They will also receive a £150 gift card to spend at The Dressworx.

Various finalists have already been successful on their applications and announced on the Top Model of North East facebook page.

No modelling experience is required to enter the competition, and Top Model North East and director Ailish Shaw pride themselves on showcasing models of all shapes, sizes and heights.

Top Model North East is looking for models from Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham.